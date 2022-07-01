NASA Invites the Public to Identify Clouds on Mars, Puts up Tutorial

NASA has invited the public to help it identify clouds on Mars. Through their project, Cloudspotting on Mars, the space agency is asking for everyone’s help in understanding the atmosphere of the Red Planet. “The information may help researchers figure out why the planet’s atmosphere is just 1% as dense as Earth’s even though ample evidence suggests the planet used to have a much thicker atmosphere,” the agency says on its website. They have set up a tutorial on how to identify the clouds.

“The project revolves around a 16-year record of data from the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), which has been studying the Red Planet since 2006. The spacecraft’s Mars Climate Sounder instrument studies the atmosphere in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye. In measurements taken by the instrument as MRO orbits Mars, clouds appear as arches. The team needs help sifting through that data, marking the arches so that the scientists can more efficiently study where in the atmosphere they occur,” added the release. “We want to learn what triggers the formation of clouds – especially water ice clouds, which could teach us how high water vapor gets in the atmosphere – and during which seasons,” said Marek Slipski, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Recently, NASA’s Curiosity Rover, which has been collecting data on Mars since 2012, has helped scientists measure the total organic carbon in Martian rocks for the first time. In a press release on Tuesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shed light on recent research that relied on data collected by the rover. Organic carbon is carbon bound to a hydrogen atom and has been described as the basis for organic molecules, which are created and used by all known forms of life. In a statement, Jennifer Stern from Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland said: “Total organic carbon is one of several measurements that help us understand how much material is available as feedstock for prebiotic chemistry and potentially biology.”

