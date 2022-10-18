NASA Just Detected the Most Powerful Gamma-ray Bursts Close to Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA reported that an unusual, luminous and prolonged radiation pulse passed across the Earth on October 9. The radiation blast was caused by a “gamma-ray burst” (GRB), one of the universe’s most potent explosions. NASA stated that the gamma and X-ray wave-activated detectors at the Wind spacecraft, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and other observatories.

Gamma-ray-bursts (GRB) were unintentionally found by American military satellites in the 1960s. Their creation most likely took place when a massive star exploded towards the end of their lives and turned into a black hole. The second theory says that when neutron stars which are ultra-dense stellar residues combine, a GRB takes place. These explosions release as much energy in a matter of seconds as the sun will produce in its entire 10- billion-year existence.

The signal is said to have travelled roughly 1.9 billion years to get here from the direction of the constellation Sagitta. The collapse of a big star under its weight to create a black hole, according to scientists, is what caused the radiation blast. When this happens, a new black hole forms and attracts powerful streams of particles moving at almost the speed of light. And the star generates X-rays and gamma rays when these streams puncture it

Japan’s Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI), a detector, and NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope was joined in April of this year to form OHMAN (Orbiting High-energy Monitor Alert Network). This explosion is the first ever observation made by these two since they were linked together. NICER can automatically and quickly respond to outbursts that MAXI has identified. This process required human assistance in the past.

In an agency press statement, the NICER science lead at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Zaven Arzoumanian, stated, “OHMAN provided an automated alert that enabled NICER to follow up within three hours as soon as the source became visible to the telescope. Future opportunities could result in response times of a few minutes,”

Scientists now have a fresh understanding of stellar explosions and the formation of black holes owing to this incident. It would also help us understand how matter reacts when moving at the speed of light. According to NASA, it may take decades before another gamma-ray burst of this magnitude occurs.

