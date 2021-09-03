NASA Mars Rover Successfully Cores Its First Rock But Scientists Await Confirmation

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has finally successfully scored its first Martian rock. The rover had failed in the first attempt it made on August 5. Data received by NASA on Wednesday, September 1, showed that the sample was present in the collection tube after coring. However, according to NASA, the images taken after the rover’s robotic arm finished the process, were inconclusive because of the poor sunlight. The official Twitter handle of the rover posted the images of the sample.

#SamplingMars update: first images show a sample in the tube after coring. But pics I took after an arm move are inconclusive due to poor lighting. I’m taking more photos in better light to confirm that we still have an intact core in the tube.Read more: https://t.co/MqeD68KqYw pic.twitter.com/VYXErWrrEb — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) September 2, 2021

Though scientists believe that the sample must have been successfully collected, as it was present in the tube after the coring, they are waiting for images to confirm it. The rover will take additional photographs to confirm that the sample was indeed collected before it progresses to process and seal the collected rock sample. This extra step was added after the rover’s first sampling attempt failed. According to NASA scientists, the first attempt failed because the rock did not behave as they had expected it to, and most likely it did not happen because of any hardware problems in the rover’s sample collection system.

“We did what we came to do. We will work through this small hiccup with the lighting conditions in the images and remain encouraged that there is a sample in this tube,” said Jennifer Trosper, project manager at Jet Propulsion Laboratories, NASA, in a statement.

The briefcase-sized rock Rochette that the rover has cored belongs to a 900-metre long ridgeline containing boulders and rock outcrops. The rover has 43 sample tubes made of titanium to fill with samples from Mars.

The rover is currently exploring the Jerezo Crater on the red planet and has driven about 2 kilometres away from where it landed in February this year. Scientists believe Jezero Crater used to be an ancient lake that dried up some 3.5 billion years ago. One of the primary purposes of the rover is to find traces of ancient life if it existed on the red planet. According to scientists, the Jezero Crater is the perfect place for looking for clues of alien life.

