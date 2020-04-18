NASA May Have a Plan to 'Heist' Samples from Mars Possibly Holding Traces of Ancient Life

It looks like NASA has a really interesting plan to get samples of Mars’ surface to Earth.

If a report published in Tech Portal is to be believed then this plan will come into action in July, the time when Perseverance rover will be launched. If all happens as per plan, the rover should land on the Jezero crater. The said crater has river delta which may possibly hold traces of ancient Martian life.

Further, the said rover will be enabled with a drill and soil scoop. It will drive around many kilometres in order to collect the samples in 30 small geological sampling tubes.

In terms of the timeline, the final plan will involve sending two more spacecraft to the red planet in March 2026. One of the spacecraft will be called the “Mars ascent vehicle”. It will basically be a small spacecraft, which will be equipped with a container for samples. After this lands on the crater, a rover will go to Perseverance for collecting samples. Next, the collected samples will be brought back to the said spacecraft, which according to the plan will blast off and place the container in the Martian orbit.





The second spacecraft will manoeuvre itself next to the sample container and will get the same back to Earth. The spacecraft is expected to land on earth at a high speed. This will probably happen in a training ground in Utah. According to the report, the date of the land is being speculated around September 2031.

The mission will be carried out by NASA and ESA. While NASA will be working on the Mars ascent vehicle and sample retriever lander, the ESA is expected to be working on the small rover and the trip back to earth.