NASA Pays Birthday Tribute to Edwin Hubble with Video of Discoveries Made Through Iconic Telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has paid a tribute to American astronomer Edwin Hubble on the occasion of his birthday. The space organisation has shared a video in which they have highlighted the discoveries that were made by the Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope, which is named after the astronomer, is the first major optical telescope. This telescope is placed in space and has made ground-breaking discoveries in the field of astronomy since 1990.

NASA's official website mentions that the Hubble was launched and deployed in April 1990. It is mentioned on the website that this telescope is the “most significant advance in astronomy since Galileo’s telescope.” The telescope has been used by scientists to study and observe the most distant stars and galaxies and planets in the solar system.

On their official Instagram page, NASA captioned the video as, “Hubble: Voyage of Discovery. Happy birthday, Edwin Hubble! Our namesake made ground-breaking discoveries in the field of astronomy, just as the telescope named for him has done over the past 30 years. In this video, learn more about the Hubble Space Telescope’s voyage of discovery.” The clip is 2:34 minutes long. The video features all the discoveries that have been made by the Hubble Space Telescope in the last 30 years.

The video on Instagram alone has crossed one lakh eighty thousand views. The post has received a lot of comments. One of the comments stated what wonders would NASA have done if they were given a military budget. The person wrote, “Imagine if nasa had the military’s budget, what wonders could be made.” Many users have written ‘Happy birthday Hubble’. Another person lauded the video saying, “Amazing!! ove space and the universe. Very intriguing.”

Another person, who was interested in knowing when NASA will be sharing images of alien ships, wrote, “So when are you guys gonna finally start posting images of alien space ships?? Hubble's discovered??”

