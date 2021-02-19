NASA's Perseverance Rover Touches Down on Red Planet: Five Things You Didn't Know about Mars Mission

Following a 293-million miles journey that took seven months, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Perseverance Rover on Thursday successfully touched down on Mars. The world's top space agency describes the rover as the largest and the most advanced, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020.

The Mars 2020 Mission is the first step towards collecting the samples on the Red Planet and returning them to Earth.

Here are five interesting facts about the mission:

1. NASA chose the name "Perseverance" from at least 28,000 essays that were submitted during the "Name the Rover" contest. Its goal is clear: Are there any signs that life once existed on Mars?

2. Almost the size of a car, weighing 1,026 kilograms, the robotic geologist and astrobiologist will first undergo tests for several weeks. The rover will then start its two-year science investigation of Mars’ Jezero Crater.

3. Besides investigating the rock and sediment at the Jezero for better understanding of its geology and past climate, rover's fundamental objective is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. For that, the NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) have planned the Mars Sample Return campaign. The campaign will allow scientists on Earth to study samples that Perseverance will collect on the Red Planet. Accomplished teams of scientists, through their expertise, will search for definitive signs of past life using instruments too large and complex to land on Mars.

4. The landing of the Perseverance rover on the red planet is historic in more than one way. NASA's previous Mars missions have been able to unearth some terrific facts about the red plant. For example, the 1997 "Sojourner" showed a rover could rove on the planet, while the 2004 "Spirit and Opportunity" discovered that Mars once hosted running water before becoming a frozen desert. "Curiosity" has been exploring the red planet for almost a decade and has found evidence that Gale Carter had a lake billions of years ago and an environment that could support microbial life.

5. The scientists, through the Mars mission 2020, also want to answer a very critical question: why, despite forming from the same primordial stuff, Earth and Mars ended up being so different. That will be possible only through a thorough analysis of Mars' past climate conditions and the study of its rocks, which will give NASA and ESA an insight into the geological history of the red planet.