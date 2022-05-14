NASA Photo Shows 'Heat Islands' in Delhi at Night amid Soaring Temperatures

India and the surrounding areas underwent an acute rise in temperatures in mid-March as heatwaves blanketed the sub-continent. The extremely hot conditions triggered a range of problems, including reduced crop yield and increased pollution. The relentless heatwave seems to be stubborn too since it is still persistent in various cities. NASA has deployed a satellite instrument called Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment On Space Station (ECOSTRESS), which is currently measuring the temperatures of the ground from space. In a report published on May 12, NASA stated that the ECOSTRESS instrument has measured the areas in India experiencing heat waves.

As per the data collected by ECOSTRESS, cities were warmer than the surrounding countryside areas. The reason is expected to be increased human activity and the building materials that make up the cities. NASA has titled these comparatively hotter areas as “heat islands.”

Cities are often markedly warmer than the countryside, and that's critical in a heat wave. This image, taken by @NASA's ECOSTRESS instrument on the @Space_Station, shows "heat islands" in and near Delhi, India, with nighttime temps up to 102° F (40° hotter than nearby fields). pic.twitter.com/yjzkdjDYev— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) May 12, 2022

The recorded temperatures fed by ECOSTRESS show that even at night, mercury did not rest and remained high in many areas. In some cities, the temperatures at night were reported to be as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Delhi, too, hovered at around 35 degrees Celsius during the night time. The temperatures mentioned in NASA’s report were recorded on May 5.

The mercury is still soaring in many parts of the country. As per the latest media reports, the weather stations located in Jafarpur and Mungeshpur, in Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 and 45.4 degrees Celsius. Seeing the rising temperatures, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Sunday.

ECOSTRESS has carved out an image covering an area of about 12,350 square kilometres and marks several “heat islands” that are visible in the image as red spots. Although the satellite instrument recorded heatwaves, its primary application is to identify water stress and threshold of plants to use water, giving insights into plants’ adaptability to a warming climate.

