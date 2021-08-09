NASA Plans To Study 'Goldmine Asteroid' Worth Over $10,000 Quadrillion

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that 124 mile-wide space rock ‘Goldmine Asteroid’ is roaming in our solar system, which could be worth more than $10,000 quadrillion (1 quadrillion is followed by 15 zeros). It means that even a small piece of it will be worth billions and trillions as it is full of many precious metals. Now, NASA is planning to study the asteroid, named Psyche 16.

The space agency is planning to send an expedition to the asteroid Psyche 16 by 2026 to figure out its origins. The asteroid is currently located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter in the famed Asteroid Belt, Daily Star reported. Psyche 16 asteroid is at a distance of 200 million miles from Earth.

Scientists believe that proper research and analysis should be done to find more information about it. The Psyche 16 asteroid is believed to be a broken part of a planet. It was first discovered in 1852. The scientists opined that the metal-rich asteroid was separated from one of the planets during a collision which took place during the formation of the Solar System. Since then, it has been floating in space.

A group of scientists in California is conducting studies to find out the temperature of the said asteroid for further analysis. The scientists believe that Psyche 16 is made up of iron and nickel, and could be worth quadrillions of dollars in potential mining value.

Among the ‘M-Type asteroids’, Psyche is the largest one. Psyche asteroids are considered to be extremely metal-rich. They are believed to be one of the fragments of the cores of protoplanets that broke up during the formation of the solar system.

