NASA Posts 10 Images of Earth Capturing Complexities of Blue Planet from 'Cosmic Vantage Point'

Welcoming 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) posted some marvellous pictures of our planet Earth on Instagram captured by its satellites. A series of ten pictures were posted by the space agency and the images capture the complexities of the blue planet from a 'cosmic vantage point', according to NASA.

Captioning the image NASA said that the 'life-bringing beauty of our planet earth shines bright in the vastness of earth. It further mentioned that the images shared were captured by NASA's fleet of Earth-observing satellites and instruments on the International Space Station that unravelled the complexities of the blue marble. Calling the satellites “robotic scientists” who orbit our globe constantly, monitoring and notating changes NASA said that they provide crucial information to researchers on the ground.⁣

⁣The first image shared by NASA was from Kazakhstan’s Ili River Delta that displayed a sharp contrast with the beige desert from the country’s southeastern region. According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the image was captured by Landsat 8's Operational Land Imager on March 7, 2020. At the time the delta was just starting to relieve from the winter chill. Although many of the delta's lakes and ponds were still frozen, the ice on Lake Balkhash was separating and revealed swirls of sediment and the shallow, sandy bed of the western part of the lake.

The second image in the post captured how a large hurricane neared the US Gulf Coast on August 26, 2020. Hurricane Laura, after rapidly strengthening as it passed across the Gulf of Mexico, made landfall near the border between Texas and Louisiana. Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm and unleashed strong winds, heavy rains, and a potentially devastating storm surge. Earth Observatory reports that the image was captured by NASA’S Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on NOAA-20 at 2:20 a.m. Central Daylight Time on August 26, 2020. The clouds are shown in infrared in the image using brightness temperature data, which proves useful when distinguishing cooler cloud structures from the warmer surface below.

The eighth image on the post captured the year’s only Solar eclipse that occurred on December 14. According to Earth Observatory, the image of the shadow of the Moon crossing the face of Earth was captured by the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) on Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 16 (GOES-16). The solar eclipse path stretched from the equatorial Pacific to the South Atlantic and passed through southern Argentina and Chile.

The post has garnered over 9,68,805 likes on Instagram.