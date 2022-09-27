NASA Rams Speeding Spacecraft into Asteroid, Twitter Calls it 'Right Out of Movies'

What if a killer asteroid were to one day charge towards Earth? NASA has proven that we might just stand a chance against such a devastating event. The agency sent a spacecraft ramming into an asteroid at a blistering speed and made impact on Monday, even though it remains to be seen how much the course of the asteroid was changed due to it. The NASA spacecraft named DART slammed into a harmless asteroid called Dimorphos, reports Associated Press. Dimorphos is a small space rock- a 525-foot (160-meter) moonlet of Didymos.

This mission, which cost $325 million, is the first of its kind that aimed to change the course of a natural object in space. Even though the impact became obvious as Dart’s radio signal went kaput just as it plowed into Dimorphos at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph), it will take a couple of months to determine how much the path of the asteroid was altered. A video of the moment when the impact occurred has been going viral on social media.

“IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth,” NASA tweeted.

“As far as we can tell, our first planetary defense test was a success,” Mission Control’s Elena Adams later told a news conference, to rousing applause in the room. “I think Earthlings should sleep better. Definitely, I will.”

(With AP inputs)

