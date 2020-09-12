BUZZ

2-MIN READ

NASA Astronaut Shares Image of 9/11 Terror Attack as Captured from Space to Commemorate 19th Anniversary

NASA scientist shared an image of the Twin Tower attack from space to mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 | Image credit: Twitter/Reuters

NASA scientist and astronaut Jonny Kim shared the image as tribute to the 9/11 attack.

September 11 or 9/11 is marked as one of the most unfortunate days in the history of mankind when the World Trade Center was destroyed in a well-planned terrorist attack. The unfortunate event demolished the Twin Towers in the USA on September 9, 2001, claiming 2,977 fatalities while leaving over 25,000 injured.

As people observed 19th anniversary of the unfortunate day, they remembered the ones who lost their lives due to the terrorist activities. NASA scientist and astronaut Jonny Kim also paid his tribute to the dead.

The message was accompanied by a picture of the USA on the morning of 9/11 in the year 2001. The picture was captured from the International Space Station by NASA scientist Frank Culbertson.

Kim wrote, “Never forgotten. We honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the heroes that gave everything in service. This picture was taken on the morning of the attacks on 9.11.2001 by Frank Culbertson of @nasa from the @Space_Station.”

The tweet received more than 1 thousand likes. A user wrote, “Watched in stunned silence from across the bay in NJ. Shocking day, never to be forgotten. Worse when it’s close to home.”

Other also remembered the unfortunate day, writing, “Wow! All that smoke from the towers reached that far up!! A Day I'll never forget.”

Another user explained the complete map, briefing, “bottom/far rt is NJ, see Staten Island ctr rt, then see NY Harbor then Hudson River straight across middle, see Manhattan/Central Pk, see E Riv with W/LI Queens ctr/lt, Brooklyn ctr/rt, see Coney Is beach, top LT see LISound, then Bronx then far Lt Westchester both mainland US.”

The comments section was lit with appreciation.

Friday saw the 19th anniversary of 9/11. To commemorate the incident, President Donald Trump was joined by Democrat Joe Biden who took a break from election campaigning to mark the date.

