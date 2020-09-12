NASA Astronaut Shares Image of 9/11 Terror Attack as Captured from Space to Commemorate 19th Anniversary

September 11 or 9/11 is marked as one of the most unfortunate days in the history of mankind when the World Trade Center was destroyed in a well-planned terrorist attack. The unfortunate event demolished the Twin Towers in the USA on September 9, 2001, claiming 2,977 fatalities while leaving over 25,000 injured.

As people observed 19th anniversary of the unfortunate day, they remembered the ones who lost their lives due to the terrorist activities. NASA scientist and astronaut Jonny Kim also paid his tribute to the dead.

The message was accompanied by a picture of the USA on the morning of 9/11 in the year 2001. The picture was captured from the International Space Station by NASA scientist Frank Culbertson.

Kim wrote, “Never forgotten. We honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the heroes that gave everything in service. This picture was taken on the morning of the attacks on 9.11.2001 by Frank Culbertson of @nasa from the @Space_Station.”

Never forgotten. We honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the heroes that gave everything in service. This picture was taken on the morning of the attacks on 9.11.2001 by Frank Culbertson of @nasa from the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/b1uVsMyJ8r — Jonny Kim (@JonnyKimUSA) September 11, 2020

The tweet received more than 1 thousand likes. A user wrote, “Watched in stunned silence from across the bay in NJ. Shocking day, never to be forgotten. Worse when it’s close to home.”

Watched in stunned silence from across the bay in NJ. Shocking day, never to be forgotten. Worse when it’s close to home. 😢 — Neil Da Costa (@ncdacosta) September 11, 2020

Other also remembered the unfortunate day, writing, “Wow! All that smoke from the towers reached that far up!! A Day I'll never forget.”

Wow! All that smoke from the towers reached that far up!! A Day I'll never forget 😢 — Cheryl Chambers (@ArlingtonStarla) September 11, 2020

Another user explained the complete map, briefing, “bottom/far rt is NJ, see Staten Island ctr rt, then see NY Harbor then Hudson River straight across middle, see Manhattan/Central Pk, see E Riv with W/LI Queens ctr/lt, Brooklyn ctr/rt, see Coney Is beach, top LT see LISound, then Bronx then far Lt Westchester both mainland US.”

bottom/far rt is NJ, see Staten Island ctr rt, then see NY Harbor then Hudson River straight across middle, see Manhattan/Central Pk, see E Riv with W/LI Queens ctr/lt, Brooklyn ctr/rt, see Coney Is beach, top LT see LISound, then Bronx then far Lt Westchester both mainland US — Drums Drums Drums (@hatdrummer1) September 12, 2020

The comments section was lit with appreciation.

😱 Wow. Never seen that photo before. — 755🌐 (@sevenfiftyfive1) September 11, 2020

Google what the west coast looks like from space on 9/11/2020 — Woody Woods (@WoodyWo52193779) September 12, 2020

Friday saw the 19th anniversary of 9/11. To commemorate the incident, President Donald Trump was joined by Democrat Joe Biden who took a break from election campaigning to mark the date.