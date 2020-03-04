NASA Releases Unusual Picture of Hole in Mars, a 'Good Candidate' for Martian Life

An image of an unusual hole on Mars, which was discovered in 2011, was shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on their ‘Share the Science’ portal.

Of what can be seen in the picture, is a basically dusty slope of Mars’ Pavonis Mons volcano.

The photograph was taken by the HiRISE instrument, which is currently circling the planet. As per NASA, the hole that one can see is apparently an opening to an underground cavern.

According to the analysis of the image, the opening is said to be around 35 meters across and the underlying cavern is roughly 20 meters deep.

However, what remains a mystery is the circular crater surrounding the hole. As per NASA, such holes are ‘good candidates’ for containing Martian life as they are comparatively protected from the harsh surface of the red planet and are also prime targets for possible future robots and space crafts.

It is not unknown that Mars is one of the most explored planets of the solar system.

As of now, India and the European Space Agency (ESA) have one spacecraft and NASA has three spacecraft in Mars’ orbit.