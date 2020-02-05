NASA Reveals How the Earth Would Look if the Oceans Dried up and it's Terrifying

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has come up with an interesting simulation showing how the Earth would look like if the oceans would dry up.

The simulation gives an insight into what a difference lowered sea levels would make. The NASA, upon lowering the sea levels by 50 meters, found that more land becomes visible, reported The Indian Express.

With the lowering of sea level by 50 metres, the United Kingdom and Ireland appeared connected with mainland Europe. The same happened with parts of Asia and Oceania.

The simulation also showed Australia and Papua New Guinea getting connected. Besides, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines get linked when the sea level goes down.

Revealing surprising information, the NASA simulation exhibited that it would be possible to travel from Europe to the Americas by land, if sea level is decreased by 1,000 metres.

The reports also suggest that humans managed to conquer the majority of the Earth using boats since the landmass was present during the last Ice Age.

NASA, by removing some of the water, tried to give a glimpse as to how the planet was like for our ancient ancestors.

As scientists removed more water, some of the large mountain ranges which are covered by the ocean got visible.

According to reports, most of the ocean disappeared when the scientists lowered the sea level by 6,000 metres.

However, it was revealed that another 5,000 metres of sea level has to be decreased to expose the entirety of the Mariana Trench – the deepest point on the planet.

