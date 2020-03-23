NASA Scientist Has Tips and Tricks for Us to Deal with Solitude in COVID-19 Isolation

Due to the widespread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus most parts of the country have been locked down. Services like metro, railways etc too have been suspended till March 31. As of now, more than 320 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and a total of seven people have lost their lives.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, medical health officials have advised people to self isolate themselves. While this is important but what can not be denied is the fact that isolation can lead to extreme boredom.

As per a report published in The New York Times, retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly states that there are various things including following a routine, taking out time to pursue a hobby, maintaining a journal, finding out time to virtually connect with friends and family etc to keep yourself occupied so that, this does not take a toll on one’s mental health.

According to Scott, while he was in space he had a very tight routine including his time of sleeping, to doing his daily chores to doing things that were a part of his work. This helped him adjust better and when he was back home on Earth he found it difficult to adjust without the routine that he was following.

Further, while social distancing is advised, it is true that there is no distance between you and your loved one as one can always connect through, virtually. This will not only curtail your boredom but will also be beneficial for your health.

In the report, Scott has mentioned that NASA has been trying to understand the impact of isolation on human beings and one thing that has found to be in common in the importance of maintaining a journal in which a person describes each day in-depth and detail.