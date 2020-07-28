BUZZ

3-MIN READ

NASA Scientist Shares 'First Moments' of Sunrise from International Space Station

First moments of sunrise from International Space Station. (Image credit: Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

First moments of sunrise from International Space Station. (Image credit: Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

The shared images show the sun spreading its light gradually as it rises in the morning.

The basic celestial happening, such as the sunrise and sunset, can look amazing and breathtaking, given someone provides an unseen glimpse of it. Recently, Bob Behnken, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration scientist, who went to space aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, shared a glimpse of sunrise from the International Space Station (ISS).

The shared images show the sun spreading its light gradually as it rises in the morning. "First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station," read the tweet.

The post, which has received more than 57,000 likes, has been appreciated by the netizens, who were caught in awe of the pictures.

A user wrote, "Love these images you see from Space! Here on earth I always try to visualise it during sunset/rise in how I see it & Astronauts seeing that pale blue line Sun with rays – 10yr old Hayden, Ireland."

Another one asked, "What is nicer to see, Sunrise or Sunset?"

Replying to it, a user wrote, "From an Earthling point of view, sunrise. If you've ever trekked out at 4 am in spring, out into the countryside, you'll know there's nothing more glorious than seeing the sun slowly rise and feeling the warmth creep over you after two hours of the cold and dark twilight."

A Twitterati aligned, cropped and scaled all the images to produce a gif from the pictures.

Here’s what other had to say about the view:

In another news, one of the latest studies seems to be changing our perception about the sun being the center of our solar system. James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japanese space agency, JAXA, has made an animation video to explain how the sun, along with other planets and terrestrial objects, orbit around the solar system center of mass.

