NASA Scientists Find Icy ‘Glue' Might be Reason Behind Massive Iceberg Break up

Global warming raises air temperature near glaciers and causes icebergs to melt faster. But is global warming the sole factor that controls the pace at which icebergs melt? Scientists say no. Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have discovered a previously unknown factor controlling the pace at which ice shelves melt or cling to each other, they break off their rifts or their rifts are reduced. This factor is a process of thinning of the ice-and-snow rubble which scientists call melange. This melange essentially is a mixture of snow blown by the wind, bits of icebergs and the sea ice around the icebergs. Because of melange’s critical role in holding off iceberg rifts, icebergs can break off faster than global warming can force them to melt and break, found scientists.

At the sides of the ice shelves, near the rifts, layers of melange stick between the ice and the rock walls around them, working as some sort of glue and in turn, closing the rift in the ice sheet. The researchers studied the breaking off of the Larsen C Antarctic ice shelf to find that the ice shelf calved off its parent ice sheet A68 because when melange thinned, the rifts in the iceberg propagated suddenly leading to the break off in July 2017.

To understand the breaking off of ice sheets in a comprehensive way, scientists considered three processes — thinning of ice shelves because of melting, thinning of melange, and both together.

Using these combinations scientists studied their effects on the rifts in the ice sheets. They found that thinning of the ice sheet actually repaired the rifts that had been already. Thinning of both, melange and ice shelf, too healed the rift. However, when just the melange grew thinner and the ice shelf stayed thick, the rifts propagated suddenly.

The discovery is important because “we have put a finger on a physical process that is capable of destabilizing the ice shelf prior to a large warming of the atmosphere,” said Eric Larour, the lead author of the study, in a statement.

The study was published on August 5, 2021, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

