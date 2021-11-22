NASA Set to Launch a New Laser Test to Speed Up Space Communications

US space agency NASA is all set for a new era of laser services, after the mission was delayed for two years. NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) is ready for launch on December 4. It will ride to space on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V-551 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. LCRD will showcase the unique capabilities of optical communications to increase bandwidth for communicating in space while reducing size, weight, and power requirements. LCRD will fly as a payload on Space Test Programme Satellite-6 (STPSat-6), the primary spacecraft of the Space Test Programme 3 (STP-3) mission for the Department of Defense. The LCRD will be NASA’s first end-to-end laser relay system, sending and receiving data over invisible infrared lasers at a rate of approximately 1.2 gigabits per second from geo-synchronous orbit to Earth.

With data rates 10 to 100 times higher than traditional radio frequency systems, laser communications systems will provide future missions with extraordinary data capabilities.

Engineers will beam data between LCRD and optical ground stations located in Table Mountain, California, and Haleakala, Hawaii, once it is positioned more than 22,000 miles above the Earth, the NASA said.

Experiments will refine the transmission process, study different operational scenarios, and perfect tracking systems.

The launch of the mission was delayed due to numerous issues since the mission’s initial target of 2019. But investigators said the timing of the mission is still soon enough to benefit the Artemis human moon-landing programme that plans to put boots on the moon in 2025.

On the other hand, we must be wondering how many human-made satellites are orbiting our planet right now? Make your wildest guess. 100? 500? Even if you managed to raise your guess up to 1,000, you will be surprised to know that the actual number is 7,941, as per The Conversation, a research news publisher. The first human-made satellite Sputnik was launched by Russia in 1957. After that, for the remaining half of the 20th century, about 60 to 100 satellites were launched every year.

In 2021, things are much different. With the latest communication technologies and the competition among communication provider companies, the launch rate has increased by more than 10 times. These satellites include not only research and weather observation initiatives, but also commercial projects by private companies.

(With IANS Inputs)

