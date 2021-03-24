NASA Shares an Astronaut's POV and Earth Just Looks Like a Blue Marvel

Being an astronaut stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) is not an easy job, but on some days, they can have an extraordinary view of planet Earth that we earthlings can only dream of. In its recent Instagram post, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted some breathtaking images of how the blue planet looks from space. The pictures were captured from a circular glass window that looked out into the gigantic planet around which the ISS is revolving. Captioning the post, NASA presented its followers a brand new point of view and askedto look at the images as if they are an astronaut enjoying their day off.

The vivid images were captured by Mike Hopkins, who is a NASA astronaut,while he was taking a break from his very intricate job up in thespace. In the caption, NASA explained that the shot was taken from the window of the docked Crew Dragon Resilience, where astronaut Mike and three of his fellow crew members arrived last November.

The post has been liked by over 1,050,028 Instagram users since it was shared on Wednesday.

Explaining the story behind the name of the spacecraft, NASA wrote that the Crew Dragon spacecraft, Resilience, was named by the astronauts to highlight the dedication of the teams, their families, and of fellow citizens who are actively involved with the mission. They all have collectively displayed their perseverance when they work together. NASA says that there is no limit to what they can achieve when they are joined by such dedicated crew members.

The Crew Dragon Spacecraft is built by billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The international crew of astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon were the first to fly on a crew rotation mission as part of their Commercial Crew Program that began last year. It is a six-month long science mission aboard the space station which will be making its return to Earth next month. This would make it the longest human space mission launched from the United States.