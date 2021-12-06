NASA Shares Beautiful Photos of Solar Eclipse from Space: 'Incredible Sight to Behold'

On Saturday, December 4, the solar eclipse was projected to be visible from Antarctica and South America’s southernmost point along with Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Interestingly, some astronauts were able to witness the moment from Space. Even though their orbit does not carry them directly over Antarctica, the Expedition 66 crew had a perfect view of the solar eclipse via a 360-degree window known as the Cupola. NASA astronaut Kayla Barron described the eclipse from space as “an incredible sight to behold". The crew observed a stretched-out shadow from the moon descending across the face of the Earth from their perch on the International Space Station.

The official NASA Astronauts handle tweeted, “Saturday morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the Cupola to check out the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible sight to behold."

While Expedition 66 crew was able to witness it from space, only a lucky few saw it from the ground. Others experienced it from ships or airplanes. NASA had also arranged a livestream on YouTube for space lovers to be able to watch the solar eclipse from the comfort of their homes. Viewers were able to witness the eclipse progress from the beginning to totality and then back to normal.

According to the description of the ground observation performed during a 2017 eclipse that set across the United States, NASA explained that during a total eclipse, the lower parts of the sun’s atmosphere, or corona, can be observed in a way that existing human-made devices cannot fully imitate. Moreover, this localised solar energy blockage is useful in evaluating our understanding of the sun’s effects on our atmosphere, such as the temperature.

According to Forbes, the future total solar eclipses will be visible to a much larger number of people and not confined to Antarctica – home to research scientists. For example, in 2023, there will be an opportunity across South Asia. In the United States (and the rest of North America), the next total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024.

