NASA Shares Breathtaking Images of Blue and Red Nebulas in Large Magellanic Cloud

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took its Instagram followers on a cosmic ride this weekend. In their latest post on the social media platform, the American space agency shared an image of a massive star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The moment, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showed a giant red nebula and its smaller blue neighbour, which are part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, located 163,000 light-years away. Nicknamed the Cosmic Reef, the nebulas resemble an undersea world. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “Down for a dip in the Cosmic Reef?”

NASA explained, “The sparkling centerpiece of the orange nebula (NGC 2014) is a grouping of bright, hefty stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun. By contrast, the seemingly isolated blue nebula at upper right (NGC 2020) has been created by a solitary mammoth star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun.” The space agency informed its followers that the image was released in April 2020 to celebrate NASA Hubble’s 30th anniversary as “the Cosmic Reef showcases the beauty and mystery of space in this complex image of starbirth.”

According to Hubblesite, the blazing region of starbirth features stars’ ultraviolet radiation which further heats the surrounding dense gas. The massive stars also release fierce winds of charged particles that blast away lower-density gas, forming the bubble-like structures seen in the image, which strikingly resemble coral. The powerful stellar winds continue to push gas and dust to the denser left side of the nebula, where it is piling up, creating a series of dark ridges washed off in starlight. The blue area of the in NGC 2014 reveals the glow of oxygen, which is heated to nearly 20,000 degrees Fahrenheit by the blast of ultraviolet light. The cooler, red gas indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, informed Hubblesite.

https://hubblesite.org/contents/media/images/2020/16/4646-Image

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.