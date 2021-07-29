The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is not only enthralling spectators with some adrenaline-charged sports feats, but also with mesmerising visuals. NASA posted a satellite image of the nocturnal view of Tokyo as myriad lights clustered to brighten up the city hosting the international sporting event. The picture captured in a midnight blue frame featured the silver lining of the Japanese coast. In its caption, NASA mentioned that the picture was taken by US astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station (ISS). The caption read, “The Olympic games light up the night. Tokyo glows bright with the magic of the Olympics in this image captured by NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough

from the vantage point of the International Space Station.”

Netizens were left in awe at the breathtaking image shared by NASA, as one user commented, “As always great images. Priceless. Thanks.” Another Instagram user, who could not believe that the picture was real and not edited commented, “Really I can’t believe that. Thanks NASA.”

This is not the first time NASA has shared an awe-inspiring picture of cities on earth on their social media handle. The American space agency shared an image of Turkish city of Istanbul in May this year. The picture highlighted the coastal borders of the city and the lights that brighten up the city visible from space. Captioning the post NASA wrote, “Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing. Check out the night lights of one of Turkey’s cities, split by the Bosphorus Strait and the Golden Horn." NASA further mentioned that the image was captured on May 10, 2021, from ISS as it orbited 423 kilometres above the Black Sea.

Explaining how the satellite images contribute in their research, NASA mentioned that they record how the planet is showing signs of change over time, mainly from human-caused changes like urbanisation and reservoir construction, natural events like cyclones, floods, and volcanic eruptions.

What do you think of theses satellite images?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here