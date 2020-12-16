NASA Shares Breathtaking Pictures of Snow-capped Himalayas, Stunning City Lights in Delhi

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took the internet by storm by sharing a breath-taking picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains and bright city lights of New Delhi. The mesmerizing picture is reportedly taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has posted the picture on its social media handle along with a long note explaining the picture. A part of the note reads, “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss.”

In its long note, NASA also stated that the Himalayas, the highest mountain range in the world, are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Explaining the picture, NASA wrote that the picture has the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan visible from the south and Tibetan Plateau — the “Roof of the World is visible from north.” The note further reads, “The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.”

The amazing picture has left the netizens astonished as they can’t stop gushing over it. Ever since the picture has been dropped, it has garnered around 1,114,270 likes and tons of reactions. A user took to the comment section and wrote, “Absolutely stunning. So magical,” while another user commented, “Holy crap! Is that really how bright cities are from up there??” Some other user wrote, “YOU CAN EVEN SEE THE BORDER OF INDIA AND PAKISTAN.”

Meanwhile, NASA’s Hubble space telescope turned 30 this year and to celebrate this day, the organisation has shared a series of unbelievable pictures. Posting the picture, NASA stated that to mark the momentous day, they are sharing 30 presents wrapped in stars and sprinkled with stardust for the netizens. It also revealed that these gifts can be seen through the backyard telescopes and can even be spotted with those binoculars that is next to people’s bed.

The stunning picture left everyone awestruck as they were going gaga over it. While many dropped the heart emoji on the post, others called the pictures “incredible”. A user even took to comments section to write, “These are the visible colors for us, humans? Space is so beautiful.”

NASA keeps dropping such breath-taking pictures every now and then, which are clicked from the organisation’s high-resolution telescopes or the crew aboard ISS.