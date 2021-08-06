NASA Shares Colourful Hyperreal Moon Portrait Captured by Galileo Probe

The latest Instagram post shared by the official handle of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may look like a piece of modern art. On Friday, the American space agency posted a picture of Earth’s natural satellite, the moon, but from the eyes of its solar system-exploring spacecraft Galileo.

The hyperreal portrait of the moon featured several colourful shades as the caption explained that the Galileo spacecraft took the “false-color mosaic, constructed from a series of 53 images, as the spacecraft zoomed over the northern regions of the Moon on December 7, 1992.”

The caption further mentioned that the spacecraft was on its way to Jupiter when the picture was taken. Explaining the importance of mosaic pictures, NASA wrote that these helpscientists see variations in the topography of the moon's northern hemisphere. The caption read that the bright pinkish areas mark the lunar highlands"including the ones surrounding the oval lava-filled Crisium impact basin toward the bottom of the picture. Blue-to-orange shades indicate ancient volcanic lava flows.”

Further identifying regions of the lunar surface, the caption mentioned, “To the left of Crisium is the dark blue Mare Tranquillitatis, where Apollo 11 landed.” The region is known to be richer in titanium than the green and orange areas above it. “Thin mineral-rich soils associated with relatively recent meteorite or asteroid impacts are represented by light blue colors, while the youngest craters have prominent blue rays extending from them”, wrote NASA.

Named after the Italian astronomer who discovered Jupiter’s four largest moons, the Galileo probe orbited the giant planet from 1995 to 2003. The camera and nine other instruments on the spacecraft helped scientists make numerous discoveries, including one that indicated that the planet's icy moon Europa has a subsurface ocean with more water than the total amount of it found on the Earth. The Galileo spacecraft even carried a small probe that it deployed and sent deep into the atmosphere of Jupiter. However, it took readings for only an hour before it was crushed by overwhelming pressure.

The Galileo probe was succeeded by mission Juno, which is currently exploring the Jovian giant to help scientists understand the origins of our solar system.

