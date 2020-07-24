BUZZ

1-MIN READ

NASA Shares First-ever Image of Jupiter Moon's North Pole, Internet Dazzled by its Beauty

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile shared the image and it is gorgeous to say the least.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
The solar system never ceases to enthrall us with its mesmerizing images and latest on the list is Ganymede, Jupiter's moon. The NASA's spacecraft Juno captured North Pole of Ganymede and this is the first time that we have the moon's north pole photographed.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile shared the image and it is gorgeous to say the least. Take a look:

The tweet has been shared nearly 1,400 times, while it has been liked by 7,400 people so far. The image has dazzled the netizens who are showing their amusement in the comments section.

The image even left some confused as to what was causing the play of light and shadow on the north pole of the moon, or is there an ice cap there.

