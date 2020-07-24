NASA Shares First-ever Image of Jupiter Moon's North Pole, Internet Dazzled by its Beauty

The solar system never ceases to enthrall us with its mesmerizing images and latest on the list is Ganymede, Jupiter's moon. The NASA's spacecraft Juno captured North Pole of Ganymede and this is the first time that we have the moon's north pole photographed.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile shared the image and it is gorgeous to say the least. Take a look:

For the first time ever, @NASAJuno imaged the north pole of the largest moon in the solar system: Jupiter's moon Ganymede. https://t.co/IQZxjJpdaI pic.twitter.com/7qxNTgGQA6 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 23, 2020

The tweet has been shared nearly 1,400 times, while it has been liked by 7,400 people so far. The image has dazzled the netizens who are showing their amusement in the comments section.

Look at this people! Stop fighting about masks and look at this!! — Scifidelis (@mdhoppe) July 23, 2020

Look at this people! Stop fighting about masks and look at this!! — Scifidelis (@mdhoppe) July 23, 2020

This is fantastic, this moon is massive, over twice the size as our moon..a brilliant place for a jupiter base camp...mining colony...water nearby moons.. — Ian Gray (@IanGray99282359) July 23, 2020

Woah woah woah woah woah woah wait.. are those shiny dots on the first two photos mountain peaks?? @NASAJPL — Arcane Studios (@ArcaneStudios22) July 23, 2020

The image even left some confused as to what was causing the play of light and shadow on the north pole of the moon, or is there an ice cap there.