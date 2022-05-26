NASA Shares Image of Erupting 'Sharkcano', Underwater Volcano that Houses Sharks

One can always trust NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) to deliver some impressive images from space and earth. On Sunday, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center tweeted an image of an underwater volcanic eruption that took place in the Pacific Ocean. The American space agency titled the event as Sharkcano considering the underwater region is home to two species of sharks. The images captured by Earth-observing Landsat 9 satellite showed a disturbance in the ocean.

Sharing the images on Twitter, NASA added, “You’ve heard of sharknado, now get ready for sharkcano. The Kavachi Volcano in the Solomon Islands is home to two species of sharks. It’s also one of the most active submarine volcanoes in the Pacific, seen here erupting underwater by Landsat 9.”

In a statement issued by NASA’s Earth Observatory, Kavachi started erupting in October last year and satellite images showed the change in watercolour in April and May of this year. It is also reported that the volcano’s summit is about 65 feet or 20 metres below the waves. The image shared on Twitter was acquired on May 14. It shows a plume of discoloured water being emitted from the submarine volcano, which lies about 24 kilometres south of Vangunu Island in the Pacific Ocean. According to NASA, The island is named for a sea god of the Gatokae and Vangunu peoples, and it is sometimes also referred to as Rejo te Kvachi, which translates into English as Kavachi’s Oven.

The statement issued by Earth Observatory also added that prior to this recent activity, large eruptions were observed at Kavachi in 2014 and 2007. The volcano erupts nearly continuously, and residents of nearby inhabited islands often observe visible steam and ash.

Netizens have been reminded of some sci-fi fantasy storyline after NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s recent tweet. One of the users commented, “Pretty sure this was the premise of Pacific Rim where the Kaiju came from…”

Another user was reminded of Marvel Comics superhero character Namor who lived underwater. The tweet read, “Marvel already planting the seeds for Namor.”

