NASA Shares Photo of What Tsunami Caused by Black Hole Looks Like

Recently, a study funded by NASA found that black holes can cause Tsunamis of the gases escaping from their gravity. The waves of this gigantic Tsunami can be as huge as 94.6 trillion kilometres. If a spaceship travelling at light speed is trapped in the Tsunami, it may take 10 years to escape from it. Now, NASA scientists have used simulations, with the help of artist Nima Abkenar, to produce an illustration of how the gas Tsunami would look like. The resulting magnificent image was shared by NASA on its official Instagram account on Sunday, July 4. The picture shows giant gas waves rising from a disc of concentrated gas escaping from the centre of the disc, where lies the black hole. The inner circle of the disc is strongly lit like a ring of light that surrounds a black hole. The escaping giant gas winds on both sides of the disc appear almost symmetrical.

According to the caption of the image shared by NASA, the illustration shows a supermassive black hole veiled in dust and strange features in nearby gas.” The Tsunamis, according to the space agency, are caused by the interaction between high-energy X-rays from the central disc of the black hole and the gases surrounding it.

Fascinated by the image, Instagram users reacted by saying that the image was incredible. An Instagram user commented, “oh my god! It is so beautiful.” Another user said, “I love it so much.” Another comment read, “Okay I just smoked and this is amazing.” An Instagram user made the image a muse, they wrote, “What if space is just the ocean of another planet?”

Informing the users of the ongoing research in the direction, NASA wrote that stronger evidence is likely to come from future missions. “but until then, the researchers will continue improving their models and comparing them with available data, caught in the whirlwind of this mystery.”

At the centre of the whirlwind is a black hole, a highly concentrated mass with gravity so high that even light, if it goes close enough, cannot escape it.

