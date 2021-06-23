NASA Shares Photos of Sun at Different Wavelengths From Dynamics Observatory

For all the space enthusiasts out there, NASA’s Instagram page is nothing less than a treasure. The feed is full of fascinating pictures of outer space that can leave you spellbound. While there are enough captivating pictures on NASA’s Instagram feed, one thing that has attracted the special attention of the users online is pictures of Sun that the space research agency shared. In the caption shared along with the post, NASA informed that these pictures would feature on the latest Sun Science forever stamps that have been issued by the US Postal services.

These pictures were captured by NASA’s Dynamics Observatory and shows the Sun at different wavelengths of light and the result are truly amazing. The post also consists of various GIFs that showcase the various solar activity seen on the Sun. Check out the post here:

NASA’s post was received with an overwhelming response from the followers who have now flooded the comment section with their reaction to these pictures. The post so far has garnered over 41 thousand likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The idea behind the issue of these stamps is to celebrate the science behind NASA’s exploration of the Sun. The images feature the common events on the Sun such as solar flares, sunspots, and coronal loops. SDA which has been keeping a close eye on the Sun for over a decade now has gathered millions of images during the period to help researchers and scientist to understand how the Sun works and how its constantly churning magnetic fields create the solar activity we see.

These Sun Science Stamps will be available at post offices across U.S. Additionally, they will be sold online through the USPS website. The online shop for stamps will also feature several related products for stamp collector and enthusiasts.

