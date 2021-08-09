NASA Shares Post on Jupiter’s Largest Moon Ganymede, 'Mood' Photo Goes Viral

Outer space is filled with so many interesting hidden gems that leave us impressed. Even though scientists have been researching about it for several decades now, there’s always some new information that surprises. And if you are someone who loves to read and watch things about space, then this latest Instagram post shared by NASA is meant for you. The post features an image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede that also reveals some interesting facts about the possibility of the presence of water on the planet.

The image was captured and created by NASA’s Juno Spacecraft during its July 2020 flyby. The spacecraft developed the image using the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument that sees infrared lights which are not visible to the naked human eye. The instrument used the infrared lightcapture to develop this image.

The instrument fitted on the Juno spacecraft was designed to capture the infrared lights emerging from deep inside Jupiter. It’s capable of probing weather layers down to over 30 to 40 miles (50 to 70 kilometres) below the upper cloud tops of the planet. Juno’s science team used data from their three recent flybys to develop and produce a new infrared map of Ganymede. These observations, provided by JIRAM, also reveals new information on Ganymede’s icy shell. It also enhances our knowledge about thecomposition of the ocean of liquid water beneath.

Check out the photo here:

Launched on August 5, 2011, Juno is a NASA space probe orbiting Jupiter with the purpose of collecting information and revealing the story of the planet’s formation and evolution. The spacecraft successfully enteredJupiter’s orbit on July 4, 2016, and has been giving information ever since.

