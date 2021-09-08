NASA Shares Secret of White Dwarf Stars That Causes Them to Appear 'Youthful'

NASA Hubble Space Telescope’s Instagram page is worth spending time on since it has, literally, out-of-the-world posts that can make your jaw drop. The page got a new addition recently when NASA shared a picture of a dense cluster of scintillating stars. “Could dying stars hold the secret to looking younger?” wrote NASAin the caption. Flaunting a possibly big discovery, NASA shared some findings that Hubble Space Telescope recently unearthed.

“New evidence from Hubble telescope suggests that white dwarf stars tend to continue to burn hydrogen in their final stages of life. This causes them to appear more youthful than they actually are,” NASA further explains in the caption.

According to NASA, these findings can prove to be revolutionary as they will change the way astronomers evaluate the age of star clusters like the one in the picture. Star clusters contain some of the oldest stars to ever exist in the universe.

Take a look at the marvelous pictures here:

Earlier, the perception entailed that white dwarf stars are slowly dying burned-out stars with no nuclear fusion taking place on their surface. However, the new findings reveal that the white dwarfs can slow their ageing process by burning hydrogen on their surfaces.

The image uploaded about a day ago has, since then, garnered more than 1.24 lakh likes and has left netizens in awe of the visuals. “City of Stars,” one user wrote. Another said, “That is so beautiful.” Apart from the wonderstruck expressions, the comment box was filled with heart-eyes emojis by people who were speechless.

Stars dying is a common occurrence in the cosmos. Almost 98% of all the stars in the universe will end up becoming a white dwarf star, which includes our Sun as well. Earlier, the cooling process of the stars was considered a vital factor while calculating the age of the clusters. However, after this discovery, all previous age estimates might be inaccurate by as much as a billion years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here