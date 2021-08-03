NASA Shares Spectacular Image of 300-Year-Old Remnant of a Supernova Explosion

NASA observatories are humans’ eyes to the vast universe and all the wonderful phenomena it exhibits. Occasionally, they bring spectacular sights from far in the universe to our small screens, which are a treat to the eye. One such beautiful image features in NASA’s Instagram post on Monday. The image brings an amalgamation of colourful lights during a supernova that happened about 300-years-ago but NASA observatories captured its light in 2003-04.

The image shared by the space agency shows shiny colourful lights forming a beautiful colourful bulb without its outer glass. “A kaleidoscope of colours,” is how NASA describes it in the caption. According to NASA, the picture shows Cassiopeia A, a 300-year-old remnant of a supernova explosion - the dying explosion of a massive star. The dying star is some 11,000 light-years far from our solar system. According to the caption, the four colours in the images - red, yellow, green and blue - represent the distinct inputs by three NASA observatories. Red denotes the infrared data captured from the Spitzer Space Telescope, which shows the dust - as warm as 10 degrees celsius - in the stellar structure’s outer shell.

Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, yellow lights show the delicate structure of gases as hot as 10,000 degrees celsius. These gases appear to form a ring, which looks like a filament in a bulb. On the other hand, the green and blue lights, captured by Chandra X-ray Observatory, show even hotter gases - reaching about 10 million degrees Celsius.

In the awe of the breathtaking image, an Instagram user wrote in a comment, “I wish this was visible in the night sky.” Another netizen claimed that it was the most beautiful photograph they had ever seen. “Cosmic art,” another Instagram user assigned a title to the image. A user found the image mystical while another Instagram user said they could not take their eyes off the image.

The picture was originally released in 2005 but still does not fail to amaze its viewers. What do you think?

