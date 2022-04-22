NASA Shares Stunning Video of Solar Eclipse on Mars | Watch

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has captured a mesmerising video of a solar eclipse on the planet leaving the netizens blown away. “These observations can help scientists better understand the moon’s orbit and how its gravity pulls on the Martian surface, ultimately shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle,” read the statement by NASA. The eclipse was captured with Perseverance’s next-generation Mastcam-Z camera on the 397th Martian day. Rachel Howson of Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego, in a statement by NASA said, “I knew it was going to be good, but I didn’t expect it to be this amazing.” “It feels like a birthday or holiday when they arrive. You know what’s coming, but there is still an element of surprise when you get to see the final product,” she added. Let’s have a look at the video.

“Makes me realize how fortunate we earthlings are with our perfectly situated, round moon and the incredible sight of the sun’s corona made possible by a total eclipse!” wrote a person in the comment section. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 340K views. “Fascinating clip! Gives you an appreciation for the unique circumstances here on Earth that make solar eclipses on our planet quite a bit more spectacular,” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, NASA shared a picture of what the sunset looks like on the immediate neighbour of planet Earth.

Also known as the Red planet, Mars is at the helm of the curiosity of scientists. NASA and several organisations working in the field of space exploration are constantly making efforts to unearth the mysteries of Mars for years. The picture shared by NASA comes as a result of one such effort. It was also captured by the Perseverance rover, which is currently treading the rough surfaces of the red planet. The picture incorporates Mars’ terrains with a bright backdrop marking the end of a Martian day. Sharing the image, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “A blue sunset on the red planet. Our Perseverance Mars rover has taken its first picture of a sunset.” NASA mentions that the image was taken on November 9 by the Mastcam-Z camera system and captured these visuals on the 257th Martian day of the mission.

