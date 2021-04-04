NASA Started With Exploring the Oceans Instead of Space? Truth Behind US Agency's Origin

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or simply, NASA is a US-based agency that has always been associated with space exploration and have thus been a pioneer in several space missions with unimaginable successes. But recently, a rumour, fanned by a viral video on TikTok has been claiming that the US agency was actually set up to explore the depths of the oceans but then later switched to space research.

The rumours surrounding the US space agency started after a video went viral on social media which was first shared by a TikTok user named ‘memes_to_click’, that claimed that the agency was originally set up to search and dig deep into the secrets of the ocean but they changed direction and soon without an explanation shifted to explore the universe. The video led to more and more people asking the same question on social media.

The video contains a black and white video footage of a submarine and there’s a text overwritten on it along with narration from an unidentified person who says: “NASA’s original mission was searching the oceans. They will not tell us what they found, but their plans abruptly switched to getting us off this planet."

The video led to more speculations and netizens on Twitter also wondered what did the space agency found in the ocean that led them to explore the space instead.

One day we ga talk bout how NASA was originally suppose to explore the oceans and then they switched to space for some odd reason— TwoWarmCaprisuns (@4ShotsOfJhin) April 3, 2021

Just realized NASA’s original goal was to explore the ocean and ever since then they’ve been trying to get us off the planet….— remarks! (@remarksdzn) April 3, 2021

someone told me NASA was first created for deep ocean exploration and then immediately changed to space exploration for no reason and i thought that was the scariest thing ever until i searched it up and it isn’t true — bryan (@bryrosaa) April 3, 2021

Idk but I know NASA’s mission when it started was to explore the ocean. After that they’ve been trying to get off this planet ever since.— Sensei Lrmz (@Denim_Daddy) April 2, 2021

So, how much of truth is there? Most of the comments on that video called it out for being fake and there hasn’t been anything ever mentioned about the NASA changing gears suddenly from exploring the oceans to the space.

NASA was set up in 1958, the US-based agency replaced the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). The latter had been set up to perform research in the field of aeronautics, nasa.gov said. The agency was set up amid the Cold War and was set up to counter the success of the Soviet space achievements early on. On July 29, 1958, President Dwight D Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act.