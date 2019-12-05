NASA Suggests Mars' Mega Dust Storms May Have Transported Its Water into the Space

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has suggested that giant dust storms which are very common on Mars, have formed dust towers, which act as ‘space elevators,’ due to which the water of the planet has gone up to the atmosphere.

In a report that has been published on their official website, it is mentioned that when the dust heats up it does carry small amount of water along with it.

“The rate of dust activity surprised Heavens and other scientists. But especially intriguing is the possibility that dust towers act as ‘space elevators’ for other material, transporting them through the atmosphere. When airborne dust heats up, it creates updrafts that carry gases along with it, including the small quantity of water vapor sometimes seen as wispy clouds on Mars,” added the report.

It is in the year 2015 that NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) provided evidence of liquid water flowing intermittently on the planet.

“Using an imaging spectrometer on MRO, researchers detected signatures of hydrated minerals on slopes where mysterious streaks are seen on the Red Planet. These darkish streaks appear to ebb and flow over time. They darken and appear to flow down steep slopes during warm seasons, and then fade in cooler seasons. They appear in several locations on Mars when temperatures are above minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 23 Celsius), and disappear at colder times,” read a statement on NASA’s official website.

