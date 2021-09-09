NASA to Launch James Webb Space Telescope Into Space on December 18

NASA is all set to launch its scientific successor for the Hubble Space Telescope, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), into space in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The launch scheduled for December 18 comes after multiple delays, with the most recent deferral from October 31 this year.

Webb is an international program headed by NASA, and will launch on an Ariane 5 rocket in flight VA256 from French Guiana, an overseas department of France located on the northeast coast of South America. After a vigorous testing regiment in an observatory that cost $10 billion, the highly advanced and flight-ready telescope is resting at Northrop Grumman’s facilities in Redondo Beach, California.

“I am inspired by our dedicated team who have made this marvelous endeavor possible. Webb is an exemplary mission that signifies the epitome of perseverance. I am looking forward to the big day and the amazing science that awaits,” said Gregory L. Robinson, Webb Program Director, NASA, Washington, in a press release.

Considered the most powerful telescope in the world, the James Webb Space Telescope will be an essential tool for cosmologists who will use it to map dark matter around galaxies and try to unlock the secrets hidden in the mysterious substance the space is engulfed in. In addition, space researchers will use the telescope to chemical structures of various planets to find the one (or more) that supports life like our blue planet.

“European Space Agency is proud that the James Webb Telescope will be launched from Europe’s Spaceport on the specially adapted Ariane 5 rocket,” Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Space Transportation, told Daily Mail.

After being launched into space and post the separation with the launcher, the JWST will cover a further four-week-long journey to the Lagrange Point (L2) at about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The Hubble Space Telescope is just 580 kilometers from the Earth.

The JWST’s construction began in 1996, with a $500 million budget, and it has to be completed by2007, as the expected launch year. However, multiple setbacks, production issues, and unprecedented delays prolonged the launch date, along with an increase in production cost. As a result, the project finally reached its last stage, amounting to $15 billion.

