NASA to Launch Perseverance Rover to Mars Today, Here’s All You Need to Know About Mission

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to launch its Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover to the Red planet. The journey might be long and tiring, but what everyone looks forward to exploring more about Mars than they ever did. The countdown to the launch of NASA’s newest Mars rover has already begun and as we wait for it, here are some facts that you might be interested to know about the Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover.

The car-sized robot from NASA to Mars, named Perseverance, will lift off toward the Red Planet from Earth on Thursday, July 30. The launch will take place during a two-hour window that opens at 5.20pm IST. The launch will be available to watch live on the TV and web streaming.

The mission named Mars 2020 with the help of Perseverance rover will be aiming at looking forward to finding signs of ancient life on the Red Planet and bring collected rock and soil samples for further research.

The launch will take place from the Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The launch period will be approximately three weeks, lasting from July 30 to August 15. The mission, lasting for about one Mars year (687 Earth Days) will land on Mars on February 18, 2021, at the Jezero Crater landing site.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will be launched on an Atlas V-541 rocket. Atlas V, one of the largest rockets available for interplanetary flight, which was used for sending InSight and Curiosity to Mars.

The live launch coverage can be seen at NASA TV on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, DailyMotion and Theta.TV.