NASA to Pull Plugs on Voyager 1, 2 after 44 Long Years of Service in Deep Space

A lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 1977, resulted in one of the farthest probes done by mankind. Twin spacecraft – Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 – were launched to perform a close-up study of Jupiter and Saturn, initially. Outperforming the expectations, the two spacecraft also covered Uranus and Neptune.

Now, after 45 years of service, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has started shutting down the systems of the spacecraft to make it completely defunct in a few years. The original mission was completed by the probes before 1990 but they kept on sending crucial data back to Earth.

The voyagers 1 and 2 have travelled a remarkable 14.46 billion kilometres from Earth and became the first man-made object to reach interstellar space. Having travelled such distances, the spacecraft are nearing their ends. “We are at 44 and a half years. So, we have done 10 times the warranty on the darn things,” said Ralph McNutt, physicist at the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in an interview with Scientific American.

Reminiscing the days building up to these man-made marvels, Donald Gurnett, one of the original scientists on the Voyager team, said, “In those days we always launched two spacecrafts since the failure rate was so high.” This is the reason why the Voyager Interstellar Mission of 1977, too, had two spacecraft.

Caltech physicist, Alan Cummings, said, “It felt like we were right on top of the technology.” The Voyager 1 and 2 were equipped with some on board intelligence in the form of a computer with 69 kilobytes of memory. To give it some perspective, the memory of those computers was less than the smart keys that now open cars.

The Voyagers have been running with the help of Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators. To keep the load off these deteriorating generators, NASA has been turning off various devices on the Voyager spacecraft to keep it alive. “Because of the continual decline in the amount of power that is available, it is necessary to periodically reduce power consumption in order to maintain an adequate power margin,” NASA said in a statement.

It is not yet clear when will NASA switch off all devices, finally bidding adieu to the spacecrafts, but it is certain that the voyager is off to an inevitable end and with the current decline in power generation (currently at 4kW per year), Voyager 1 and 2 have not more than 2030 before it becomes a memory.

