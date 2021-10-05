NASA To Set On Mission ‘Psyche’ To Unravel Secrets Of Early Solar System

Psyche, the goddess of soul in Greek mythology, is the name given to an asteroid that NASA scientists believe is one of the constituents of the formation of the solar system and belongs to an early planetary body.

Discovered in Eearly 1852, Psyche is a unique asteroid that is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The metallic composition is the result of observations assisted by optical telescopes and earth-based radars.

The data churned out of these observations became the foundation of NASA’s Psyche mission in which the spacecraft will be in the vicinity of the iron-rich cosmic body and determine the composition of the asteroid to an elemental level. The spacecraft will also map the asteroid and study ancient magnetic fields and neutrons and gamma-ray emissions.

“The fact that it is so unusual is telling us a new story that we hadn’t seen before about how asteroids evolved. By getting that piece of the story together with other pieces that we already have, we continue to refine our story of how the solar system formed and evolved early on,” Bill Bottke, Psyche Mission Scientist, Southwest Research Institute, said in a press release.

Based on the observations made by the researchers, it was found that Psyche, even though metal-rich, is low in iron oxides. It is strange because all planets have iron oxides in them. “If we are correct about Psyche’s composition, then there is going to be a strange story about its creation,” said Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Arizona State University.

NASA’s spacecraft will be accompanied by a host of tools and equipment necessary to decipher the secrets that Psyche contains. Jim Bell, Imager Team Lead, Psyche Mission, said, “Who knows what we will see? All we know is that the reality of Psyche is going to be even weirder and more beautiful than we can imagine.”

