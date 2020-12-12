NASA Unveils 30 Stunning Photos of Celestial Gems as Hubble Celebrates 30th Anniversary

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, launched back in April 1990, has ever since been a science juggernaut. For three decades now, the Hubble Space Telescope has been seizing captivating and groundbreaking shots of the universe leading to discoveries that advance the fundamental understanding of the cosmos of the researchers.

The NASA Hubble official Twitter account, on December 12, unveiled new dazzling sights captured by the Hubble from the Caldwell Catalog. This is to commemorate the Hubble’s 30 years in space.

As Hubble turned 30 this year, the organisation released new images of 30 beautiful celestial objects showing stunning cosmic sights from the Caldwell Catalog inspired by the Messier Catalog. The newly released images include a collection of 50 Hubble captures featuring 30 objects which are bright enough to be observed by amateur astronomers across the world.

The NASA Hubble captioned the mesmerizing video as, “Hubble turned 30 this year, and it has a birthday present to share with you!”

The Caldwell Catalog is an astronomical catalogue comprising 109-star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. Some objects, part of Caldwell, feature in more than one new capture that was taken by the Hubble telescope throughout its career. They were additionally used by scientists for engineering tests or research. Nonetheless, it is the first time that NASA treated the images for public release to honour Hubble's 30th anniversary year.

The images revealed on December 12 have become a part of the Hubble’s existing collection of Caldwell objects which were published for the first time in December, 2019.

Currently, Hubble’s collection includes 87 of all the 109 Caldwell objects. The basic star chart explains, for each listed object, when and where the observers can find that object in the night sky. It also comes along with a description which will suggest what kind of equipment is required to observe the same.

NASA has also given an elaborate explanation as to why the Hubble’s images fail to completely capture any Caldwell object. It said that “Because of Hubble’s detailed field of view, sometimes instead zooming in on clusters of young stars in the arms of a spiral galaxy, stars on the outskirts of a cluster, or the zombie star at the heart of a nebula.”

The Hubble telescope was launched aboard Space Shuttle Discovery and has since been upgraded about five times by spacewalking astronauts.