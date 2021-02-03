NASA Wanted Details of a 'Meteorite Crash' on an Australian Ground, it Turned Out to be a School Project

American space agency NASA on Monday asked a school in Australia to give the details of what appeared and was reported as a "meteorite crash" on their campus.

However, despite the world, including the most advanced space agency, setting its eyes on the school in Far North Queensland, the truth soon emerged and the news of the crash turned out to be "fake". The truth is it was just a school project.

According to several media reports, the news of the meteorite crash into the grounds of the school went viral after a Facebook page, Australia Crash Investigation Unit, shared the pictures, generating reactions from users on the social networking site. At the time of publishing the story, the post had already collected over 1500 comments.

The photographs, which are now viral, showed smoke billowing out of a huge charred rock. The "meteorite crash" also left a stream of scorched earth.

However, as was expected, people with some understanding of space and meteorite pointed out quite early that there was more to the pictures than what meets the eye.

"Something that big would cause a crater as big as Meteor Crater in the US," commented a user.

"Not very realistic. Half the paddock would be a crater if a rock that size made it to the ground which is unlikely anyway. Great effort by the kids poor judgement by the people thinking its real and sharing," said another.

“We’ve had all sorts of inquiries from all around the world, including NASA who asked us to make a report to the Kennedy Space Centre,” Malanda State School principal Mark Allen told 7NEWS.

The journalism students of the school were asked to report the "meteorite landing", interview the “witnesses” and emergency services.

“But it is important to note that it was just a bit of fun, and the excitement in the air this morning was absolutely magic,” Allen said.

Denis Moss, a local who happened to be on the school campus when the students were reporting on the project, said police on site added to the memorable occasion.

"The local police loved to get involved for the school and the kids to make it more realistic," he was quoted as saying by DailyMail.

"This is a small town, they didn't expect it (school project) to go viral."