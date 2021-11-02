NASA Wants Your Help For Its Mars Perseverance Rover

If you have been closely watching National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover on Mars and wish to work for the US space agency, there might be an opportunity. In a statement released last week, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which manages both the Mars missions, Curiosity and Perseverance, said that members of the general public can help teach an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to identify scientific features in pictures taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover.

I’m parked in a sweet spot between dunes and a rock outcrop, ready for a 2-week solar conjunction, when the Sun blocks signals to and from Mars. During the lull, I’ll tackle jobs I can do on my own, like watching for dust devils and taking in the weather.https://t.co/f6M1Vz2Q5h pic.twitter.com/70xSLczS9Q— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) September 28, 2021

Explaining the need to engage the public in its project, NASA mentioned in the statement, that even though AI holds the potential to enhance spacecraft study, all machine learning algorithms initially require training from humans. Hence, NASA’s recent project is seeking “members of the public to label features of scientific interest in imagery taken by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.”

The upcoming project is called AI4Mars and is the continuation of another project which was launched last year. The previous project had relied on images captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover. Participants in that project had labeled nearly half a million images, using a tool to outline features like sand and rock. These are the features that rover drivers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory usually watch out for when planning routes on the Red Planet. At the end of the project, an algorithm was created, called SPOC (Soil Property and Object Classification). The algorithm was successful in identifying these topographical features correctly nearly 98% of the time, mentioned NASA.

In its upcoming project for the Perseverance rover, scientists at JPL are hoping to improve SPOC further. Images received from the Perseverance rover will further improve the SPOC algorithm by expanding the kinds of identifying labels that can be applied to features present on the Martian surface. The upcoming project AI4Mars will provide labels to identify more refined details of the Martian surface. Participants of this project will be able to choose options like float rocks, “islands” of rocks, or nodules.

I’m back to work, parked between these two beautiful outcrops. Been doing some imaging, weather studies, chemistry experiments and getting a software update too. Latest pics: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/6KpVxVscbt — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) October 25, 2021

The goal of this project is to build an algorithm that could help the next rovers pick out needles from the haystack of data sent from Mars. Perseverance rover, which has 19 cameras installed on its body, sends dozens to hundreds of images to Earth every day for scientists and engineers who then have to look out for specific geological features in them. Hence, to save time, NASA is seeking help from the public so that the scientists at JPL can develop the next set of instructions based on what’s seen in those images, to send to Perseverance.

