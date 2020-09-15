NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Rare 'Dust Devil' Moving Across Mars' Landscape

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often lets us come close to interesting phenomena taking place in space with their photos and videos. Two days
ago, the US space agency posted a fascinating video on social media showing “dust devil” on Mars.
The video of the phenomenon in which whirlwinds are formed was filmed by NASA’s Curiosity Rover on August 9. The rover has been exploring Gale Crater on Mars since
2012.
“On August 9, one of the rover's navigation cameras captured the frames in this animation showing a spinning, columnar vortex of wind - also known as a ‘dust devil’ -moving across the landscape,” said NASA.
Our Curiosity rover spots a “dust devil” on Mars 💨 Mars is often a very dynamic place, due to its atmosphere and how it interacts with the surface. Right now, it's the “windy season” in the region where our Curiosity rover is operating. On Aug. 9, one of the rover's navigation cameras captured the frames in this animation showing a spinning, columnar vortex of wind - also known as a "dust devil" - moving across the landscape. This dust devil appears to be passing through small hills just above Curiosity's present location on Mount Sharp, a peak within Gale Crater. The dust devil is approximately one-third to a half-mile (half-a-kilometer to a kilometer) away, and estimated to be about 16 feet (5 meters) wide. The dust plume disappears past the top of the frame, so an exact height can't be known, but it's estimated to be at least 164 feet (50 meters) tall. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI #Mars #Dust #NASA #Winds #SolarSystem
The space agency informed that the dust devil seems to be going above the rover’s present location, through small hills. The rover at that time was placed on Mount Sharp, a peak within Gale Crater.
The dust storm was approximately one-third to a half-mile away from the rover and it was estimated to be about 16 feet. NASA said that the height of the dust plume could not be ascertained as it disappeared past the top of the frame. However, it estimated that it
could have been 164 feet tall.
NASA’s Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft designed to study the geology and climate of the Red planet, captured a massive whirlwind through its camera, reported The
According to the news website, such phenomena may offer obstacles in the plans of human establishment on the Red Planet. During the formation of whirlwind, dust
particles may come in close contact with each other, causing friction. Owing to this, they may produce electric field in the air because of the extremely dry climate of Mars. NASA in July lifted off Perseverance Rover from Florida’s Cape Canaveral onboard Atlas 5 rocket to search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.