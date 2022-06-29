NASA's Curiosity Rover Collects Crucial Data on Key Component of Life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover, which has been collecting data on Mars since 2012, has helped scientists measure the total organic carbon in Martian rocks for the first time. In a press release on Tuesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shed light on recent research that relied on data collected by the rover.

Organic carbon is carbon bound to a hydrogen atom and has been described as the basis for organic molecules, which are created and used by all known forms of life. In a statement, Jennifer Stern from Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland said: “Total organic carbon is one of several measurements that help us understand how much material is available as feedstock for prebiotic chemistry and potentially biology.” The study has found at least 200 to 273 parts per million of organic carbon on Mars. Putting this data into perspective, Stern said, “This is comparable to or even more than the amount found in rocks in very low-life places on Earth, such as parts of the Atacama Desert in South America, and more than has been detected in Mars meteorites.”

However, it should be noted that organic carbon on Mars does not prove the existence of life on the red planet. NASA mentioned that organic carbon can also come from non-living sources, such as meteorites and volcanoes, they can also be there by surface reactions.

The American space agency added that the surface of Mars is inhospitable for life now, but there is evidence that billions of years ago the climate on the planet was more Earth-like. Analysis of data collected by Curiosity has led scientists to speculate that Mars had a thicker atmosphere and liquid water that flowed into rivers and seas. “Since liquid water is necessary for life as we understand it, scientists think Martian life, if it ever evolved, could have been sustained by key ingredients such as organic carbon, if present in sufficient amounts,” mentioned NASA.

This is also not the first time that organic carbon has been found on Mars, but NASA says that prior measurements only produced information on particular compounds, or represented measurements capturing just a portion of the carbon in the rocks. The latest data gives the total amount of organic carbon in these rocks.

