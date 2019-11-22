NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds 'Mysterious Spike' in Oxygen Levels on Mars, Puzzles Scientists

In the earlier times, Earth was considered to be the only planet with the possibility of life, due to the presence of atmosphere.

However, over the years, the scientists at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have worked on ways to make life possible on the Red Planet of the Solar System, Mars. This has been done by finding Earth-like atmospheric elements on Mars.

However, now the scientists are puzzled about another mysterious happening, which has left them baffled. The scientists at NASA have tried their hands on measuring the seasonal changes in the gases that fill the air directly above the surface of on Mars. The air was observed in the space above Gale Crater, an area around which NASA’s Curiosity rover has been stationed.

What shocked the scientists was the fluctuating level of oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars. Over the period of nearly six years, NASA’s Curiosity rover inhaled the air of Gale Crater and analyzed its composition. The result has left the scientists in another doubt, which might be alarming to many.

Surprisingly, during the Martian spring and summer, Mars’ oxygen levels spike an extra 400 parts per million, which is 30 per cent more than what is expected. Scientists are finding the reason behind this mysterious spike. They are certain about the fact that is not because of photosynthesis, due to lack of living organisms on the planet.

Four nations have planned to launch missions to Mars by next summer. This also includes NASA’s Mars 2020 rover and European Union and Russia’s ExoMars mission.

