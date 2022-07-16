NASA's Deepest Photo of Universe is Stellar But What Exactly Does it Show?

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) delivered the “deepest and sharpest” images of the cosmos this week. Among the images released was one that looked like a kaleidoscope. Touted as the deepest image of the universe ever taken, it captured thousands of galaxies, stars, and light trails just waiting to be decoded.

Before decoding this image, we need to understand the term deep field. Deep fields are images that are taken over long exposures in an effort to catch even the faintest light. For instance, the image taken by James Webb telescope’s Near-infrared Camera (NIRCam) took 12.5 hours.

To capture a deep field image, the observatory is made to peek into the abyss between visible stars to capture distant or deep-space elements. Some galaxies captured by the James Webb telescope date back to more than 13 billion years ago, giving an idea of what the early Universe looked like. Now that the idea of deep fields is clear, let’s talk about the image shared by the James Webb telescope, the most powerful telescope humans have ever sent to space.

https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1546867576843681792

The most glaring part of the image is the huge galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723. The telescope captures the cluster as it looked roughly 4.6 billion years ago, shortly before Earth was formed. Another amazing element in the picture is the reddish-worm-shaped arcs. As per Scott Gaudi, professor of astronomy at Ohio State University, these weird arcs are “galaxies that are sitting behind the foreground cluster,” reported Live Science.

These galaxies are being warped by the SMACS 0723 cluster. As their light hits the cluster, the cluster mass bends and “creates what is known as a gravitational lens.” These galaxies, according to prof Gaudi, are more than 13 billion light-years away. To put this in perspective, the universe is believed to be 13.8 billion years old. Hence, these galaxies are some of the oldest in the universe.

The image also contains galaxies that are perfectly spiral in shape and mimics the shape of our Milky Way galaxy. These spiral-shaped galaxies are star-forming and active galaxies and are newer than others. There are also red and green-coloured galaxies that differ in age and physical and chemical properties.

Researchers are expected to soon learn in-depth about the age, masses, compositions, and the histories of various galaxies in the universe. With years of service yet to be delivered by the James Webb telescope, the sheer amount of knowledge it will provide is just overwhelming. The observatory is just getting started.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.