NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Peculiar Galaxy With Spiral Arms in this Stunning Pic

Most of us are often fascinated by seeing images of the celestial bodies in outer space. These have been possible owing to advancement in technology and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space telescope, which have provided us with many such outer space wonders through the years.

The space observatory shared a stunning image of a galaxy named M106 on its official Instagram page on November 17, with an informative caption to go with the intriguing image.

The caption reads as, “This stunning #HubbleClassic features galaxy M106 and its unusual set of spiral arms. It’s a collaboration between Hubble and amateur astronomers, combining observations from Hubble and from astro-photographers on the ground.”

Check out the stunning image here:

Since being posted on the photo-video sharing application online, the stunning M106’s photo has raked in over one lakh likes and many appreciative comments. While one user commented it as “wow,” another said, “unreal beauty.”

The magnificent snapshot of the galaxy M106 was assembled using exposures from the Hubble space telescope and combining them with images taken by amateur astronomers/astrophotographers on the ground.

The center of the galaxy is composed entirely of exposures and the outer spiral arms are from the Hubble’s observations. However, the images were colourised with ground bases images taken by Gendler and amateur astronomer Jay GaBany.

The striking image reveals some of the most intriguing features of the distant galaxy. The M106 sports extra pair of arms which is a bit unusual as most spiral galaxies feature just one.

The M106’s extra set seems like red wisps of gas. According to astronomers, these extra sets of arms have evolved out of the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy and they are an indirect result of violent churning of matter around it.