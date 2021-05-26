NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Galaxy Cluster ACO S 295 Containing 'Many New Worlds'

The universe is house to several unexplored mysteries and cosmic miracles. One of these is a cluster of galaxies several light-years away from Earth. NASA gave a glimpse of this incredible view and shared a stunning picture on its Instagram The spectacular image left humans awestruck, and some even craving for a ‘space ride’. The Hubble image shared on NASA’s Instagram handle features the galactic cluster ACO S 295 and a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. It is located around 3.5 billion light-years away from Earth in the small southern constellation of Horologium. Posting the dazzling image, NASA captioned it, “It’s time to peer into the universe,” and suggested how the swarming galaxies can be home to several new worlds.

The cluster houses thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes with spiral galaxies such as the one at the centre and some edge-on spiral galaxies visible only as thin slivers of light. Together, it totals to mass thousands of times greater than that of the Milky Way.

Furthermore, the agency elaborated that the cluster dominates the centre of this image, both visually and physically. Its huge mass has gravitationally refracted the light from background galaxies, distorting and smearing their shapes. Since the picture has been shared, it has acquired over 6 lakh likes on Instagram and over 9000 likes on Twitter. While people are mesmerised by the spectacular view, they have amusing reactions to share as well. While one user wrote, “I get chills looking at images like these… how insignificant are we?????” the other commented, “This is breath-taking and doesn’t even seem possible." The third one chipped in and wrote, “This is breath-taking and doesn’t even seem possible."

“How many civilisations or galactic empires, if any, are in this shot. It’s all just a little mind-boggling to be honest,” commented another.

Since 1990, when the Hubble Space Telescope was launched and deployed by space shuttle Discovery, it has revolutionised astronomy. It helps scientists observe and explore even the most distant galaxies and planets in the solar system.

