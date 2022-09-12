NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Striking Spiral Formation of Stars at Centre of Galaxy

The Hubble space telescope of the US space agency NASA has recently captured a spectacular spiral formed by young stars at the centre of a galaxy. The stars have been spotted spiralling at the centre of a massive cluster of stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Researchers believe that the finding can help shed some light on the formation of stars in the early universe.

The Small Magellanic Cloud, located 2,00,00- light-years away, is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. It has a simpler composition than our galaxy and is one of the closest galactic neighbours to us. The Small Magellanic Cloud is described as a proxy for the early universe due to its similarity with the galaxies found early in the universe’s history. The stars in this galaxy tend to burn hotter causing it to exhaust its fuel quicker than the Milky Way.

The huge star cluster, NGC 346, has an odd shape and witnesses a rapid star formation. According to researcher Peter Zeidler of Space Telescope Science Institute (STScl), spiral is a natural way to feed the formation of stars from the outside towards the centre of the star cluster.

The picture of the spiral released by NASA features a sky littered with stars and blue and purple hues which is the result of the Magellanic Cloud. At the centre of the image, a cluster of stars form an odd swirl-like shape. NASA also shared another picture where it highlighted the magnificent star spiral with graphic.

Researchers said that the outer arm of the spiral in NGC 346 may be fuelling the star formation in a river-like motion of stars and gas. This, according to them, is an efficient way for star formation.

Understanding how stars form in the Small Magellanic Cloud might also provide insights into the star rapid birth that occurred during the baby boom some 2 to 3 million years after the big bang.

