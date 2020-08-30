NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Supernova Around 2,400 Light Years from Earth

NASA’s space-based observatory, the Hubble telescope captures marvelous looking pictures of the universe on a daily basis. Its most recent picture is winning hearts online with its magical yellow wave. Picturization of a supernova, the image features the bright wave cutting through the dark space that is otherwise illuminated with multiple stars.

Tweeted online by the official handle of Hubble telescope, the picture represents a “small section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave”. According to the tweet, a star about 20 times larger than the Sun had gone supernova soem 10,000 to 20,000 years ago.

Interesting, the shockwaves of the blast are still expanding at an impressive pace of 354 kilometers per second.

#HubbleFriday This Hubble image shows a small section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave.Between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, a star about 20 times larger than our Sun went supernova, and its shockwave is still expanding at around 220 miles per second: https://t.co/A0cT2NbsCV pic.twitter.com/PihWeOr7XG — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 28, 2020

The official Instagram handle of NASA also shared the picture and gave us some additional information. The supernova is located around 2,400 light-years away from the Earth and the remnant of the massive explosion has “expanded 60 light-years from its center” in the centuries that have passed since then. ⁣

To make things interesting, the post even asked sky gazers to use their imagination and state how the image looked to them. For NASA, the yellowish orange blast wave looked like a “delicate and light veil draped across the sky”.

This image came just days after Hubble gifted us with a closeup shot of the comet Neowise. It had focused on the coma of the comet, or the gaseous cloud that surrounds the icy nucleus of the comet.

As Hubble’s domain extends from the “ultraviolet through the visible and into the near-infrared”, the telescope is able to capture never seen before images of the space. After being launched in 1990, the observatory has made more than 1.4 million observations and will continue to make many more in the coming years.