NASA's Iconic Snap of a Rare, Cloud-free View of Elephant Island has Left Netizens Amused

NASA Earth Observatory often leaves netizens awestruck by sharing some breathtaking pictures on their social media handle. This time they have shared a rare cloud-free view of the Elephant Island, along with a caption which reads, “On December 13, Landsat captured a rare cloud-free view of Elephant Island, northeast of the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula”. NASA also wrote that British explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew landed on Elephant Island after months adrift in the Southern Ocean in 1915 adding that the island is home to seals and penguins and a prime spot for watching whales. The picture was shared on December 30. In the picture, the island can be seen covered with ice while surrounded by the blue ocean.

A user commented, "Thank you for sharing some history along with a timeless picture. It's beautiful".

Recently, NASA also shared a breathtaking picture of the Earth taken from the orbit of Moon. While the Earth looks like a blue marble in the picture, NASA shared that the picture was taken 52 years ago, when astronauts looked back at Earth from another world for the first time. The caption further reads, “Orbiting the Moon, they saw our Blue Marble in a new light. We came all this way to explore the Moon, and the most important thing is that we discovered the Earth”.

A user commented, "How is it at we can see stars from down here but when NASA takes exterior pictures, there's nothing but darkness in the background? ".