NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Shines Like a Diamond As it Streaks 220 Miles Above Earth

NASA’s asteroid-visiting spacecraft Lucy is all set to explore the Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, it flew by Earth, merely 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. Several astronomers were able to spot it and Lucy shone like a diamond. To gain some orbital energy, it sling-shotted past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch. Lucy will travel to the never-before-explored population of asteroids. With a 12 years journey ahead, the spacecraft will visit the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

According to NASA’s official website, Lucy project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Rich Burns said, “In the original plan, Lucy was actually going to pass about 30 miles closer to the Earth. However, when it became clear that we might have to execute this flyby with one of the solar arrays unlatched, we chose to use a bit of our fuel reserves so that the spacecraft passes the Earth at a slightly higher altitude, reducing the disturbance from the atmospheric drag on the spacecraft’s solar arrays.”

Lucy will need three gravity assists during this mission. The first gravity assist that has already happened, Lucy approached Earth from the direction of the Sun. So, though the observers on Earth were not able to see Lucy in the days before the event, the spacecraft will be able to capture images of almost the entire Earth and Moon.

This brought Lucy’s trajectory very close to Earth. Even lower than the International Space Station. NASA was prepared for Lucy to pass through a region full of earth-orbiting satellites and debris.

Before the flyby, Coralie Adam, Lucy deputy navigation team chief from KinetX Aerospace said, “The Lucy team has prepared two different maneuvers. If the team detects that Lucy is at risk of colliding with a satellite or piece of debris, then–12 hours before the closest approach to Earth –the spacecraft will execute one of these, altering the time of closest approach by either two or four seconds. This is a small correction, but it is enough to avoid a potentially catastrophic collision.”

Not only was this flyby broadcasted online on YouTube, but NASA also invited people from around the world for the ‘Wave To Lucy’ social media campaign. They asked people to post snaps of themselves waving at the spacecraft and tagging the NASA Solar System. If they were in the area where the spacecraft was visible, NASA asked people to take a snap of Lucy and share it on social media with the hashtag, Spot the Spacecraft.

